One Crash Led to Another on Interstate 81 in Lackawanna County

MOOSIC, Pa. -- One crash led to another on Interstate 81 south in Lackawanna County.

A big rig driver says he slowed down for some debris on the highway just before hitting a car that was sideways in the road.

The car had already been involved in a crash around 3 a.m. on Thursday in Moosic.

No one was hurt.

Interstate 81 south was down to one lane while crews cleaned up here in Lackawanna County.

1 Comment