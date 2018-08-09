INDY Car testing at Pocono Raceway

Posted 7:01 pm, August 9, 2018, by

The ABC Supply 500 INDY car race is set for August 19 at Pocono Raceway.  Some teams had their drivers get some laps under their belt, while the fans were along for the ride.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

1 Comment