SCRANTON, Pa. -- A Lackawanna County sheriff’s deputy charged with beating his girlfriend was sentenced Thursday for a felony count of aggravated assault.

Jerome Passariello from Scranton pleaded guilty in May 2018, a year after being charged aggravated assault and other charges.

Passariello is accused of punching and strangling the woman while she was driving.

The 39-year-old Passariello was sentenced by Judge Moyle to 9-23 months in jail followed by two years of probation.