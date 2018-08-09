Concern After Flash Flooding, Potential for More Rain in Susquehanna County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHOCONUT TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- There's cleanup across the area after another round of flash flooding, and there is concern about the potential for more.

People living in Choconut Township, Susquehanna County say there was flash flooding Wednesday night.

Route 267 was closed for a time with nearby bridges reportedly covered with too much water to cross.

Thursday is about cleaning up here in Susquehanna County.

With all the rain we have had in the past week, there are major worries about what's to come.

The Stormtracker 16 forecast shows the possibility of storms every day through next week.

