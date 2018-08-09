Concern After Flash Flooding, Potential for More Rain in Susquehanna County

Posted 6:55 am, August 9, 2018, by , Updated at 06:53AM, August 9, 2018

CHOCONUT TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- There's cleanup across the area after another round of flash flooding, and there is concern about the potential for more.

People living in Choconut Township, Susquehanna County say there was flash flooding Wednesday night.

Route 267 was closed for a time with nearby bridges reportedly covered with too much water to cross.

Thursday is about cleaning up here in Susquehanna County.

With all the rain we have had in the past week, there are major worries about what's to come.

The Stormtracker 16 forecast shows the possibility of storms every day through next week.

You can check out the rain totals, river levels, and the latest forecast by clicking here.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s