Camp Cadet Kicks Off in Luzerne County

Posted 5:34 pm, August 9, 2018, by

DENNISON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — More than 80 kids are learning all about being a state trooper this week in Luzerne County.

Camp Cadet is underway at Camp Kresge near White Haven.

Kids from Luzerne, Wyoming, Sullivan and Bradford counties are getting hands-on experience with things like fingerprinting, traffic stops and other police duties.

They also learn about discipline, teamwork and issues facing facing young adults.

Boys and girls ages 12 to 15 can attend camp cadet, free of charge.

Related stories

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s