Camp Cadet Kicks Off in Luzerne County

DENNISON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — More than 80 kids are learning all about being a state trooper this week in Luzerne County.

Camp Cadet is underway at Camp Kresge near White Haven.

Kids from Luzerne, Wyoming, Sullivan and Bradford counties are getting hands-on experience with things like fingerprinting, traffic stops and other police duties.

They also learn about discipline, teamwork and issues facing facing young adults.

Boys and girls ages 12 to 15 can attend camp cadet, free of charge.