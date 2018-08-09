× At Last, a Chance to Cut the Grass

MONTROSE, Pa. — After many rainy days, the sunshine out in Montrose on Thursday gave Richard Stone the perfect opportunity to do something he hasn’t been able to do for quite some time.

“Mow the lawn, it’s been wet,” said Stone.

Rain doesn’t bother Stone.

“Never frustrated if you’re a Montroser. Sun, snow, rain you don’t get frustrated if you’re a true Montroser.”

Jonathan Onyon, cutting grass for True Friends Animal Shelter, has the same attitude.

“I think I’ve walked dogs or scooped poop in almost every weather condition that northeast PA has to offer. Tornado watch, hurricane watch, 20 degrees below, 100 degrees, so yeah, it’s an adventure but definitely worth it,” said Onyon.

Onyon says he has an alternative idea to dodging raindrops on a lawnmower.

“I actually rant he theory past my boss, we should just get a herd of goats and let them out here but she didn’t think it was a good idea.”

Goats or not, in the sun, Stone says he’s happy he isn’t getting soaked.

“Yeah, trying to finish up before it rains. That’s always a good time,” said Stone.

Between business and backyards, it was hard to find a place where you couldn’t hear the humming of a lawnmower.

The groundskeeper of the Montrose Club was also out cutting grass on the greens in the sunshine.

“Two years ago we had an equally wet summer but the course is in very good shape. Much better shape than it was three years ago,” said Timmy Wood.

From the greens to the gardens, everyone Newswatch 16 spoke to in Montrose was thankful for the sunshine.