LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. -- A suspect in a kidnapping in Virginia was found in Lackawanna County on Tuesday.

Hareton Rodriguez-Sariol was wanted for the abduction of a 12-year-old girl and her 48-year-old grandmother.

Both are still missing.

Rodriguez-Sariol is being held in Lackawanna County pending extradition back to Virginia.