Talkback 16: Police Officer Charged With Voluntary Manslaughter

Posted 6:18 pm, August 8, 2018, by

Talkback 16 features calls about a police officer charged with voluntary manslaughter. Plus comments about the way some people dress and a recent taste test.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s