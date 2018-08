Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ATHENS TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- A heavy police presence for nearly a day in part of Bradford County is over.

Police were on the scene of a standoff along Pennsylvania Avenue in Athens Township since 11 p.m. on Tuesday.

Our affiliate in Elmira is reporting the suspect was taken into custody without any issues around 8 p.m. on Wednesday.

No word on what caused the standoff in Bradford County.