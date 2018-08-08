× Shooting Death in Wayne County Standoff Justified, D.A. Says

HONESDALE, Pa. — The shooting death of a man by state troopers during a standoff in June was justified, says the Wayne County district attorney.

James Sorrentino, 37, died of a single gunshot wound to the neck on June 25 at his home on Balsam Swamp Road in Prompton.

Troopers responded to reports of a man shooting at family members.

Investigators say Sorrentino opened fire on state police. They fired back, killing him.

A total of 21 weapons were seized from the scene.

The three troopers who fired shots were interviewed by state police and the chief county detective from the Wayne County district attorney’s office.