Senior Leo O'Boyle will have a lot more on his plate this season as Scranton Prep lost quality and quantity from last season. The 6'7" O'Boyle brings size, smarts, and intensity to the job.
Scranton Prep QB Leo O’Boyle
-
George Tinsley and Leo O’Boyle two sports stars
-
Crestwood Comets Lacrosse
-
Scranton Prep vs Wyoming Area Boys Lacrosse
-
Scranton Prep vs Crestwood Lacrosse
-
Mark Watson Guides City Squad Into 84th Annual Scranton Lions Club Dream Game
-
-
Western Wayne vs Scranton Prep District Two Tennis
-
Robert Spagna Championships
-
SWB RailRiders Working Their Way Back Into The IL North Race
-
Kaden Zimorowicz: The 10-Year-Old All-American
-
Armstrong Takes Over Head Coaching Duties For Riverside Football Team
-
-
84th Annual Scranton Lions Club 2018 Dream Game Preview
-
City Squad Preps for Dream Game
-
University of Scranton Hosts Landmark Conference Baseball