Route 940 Near Freeland Down to One Lane After Pedestrian Hit by Car

Posted 6:02 am, August 8, 2018, by , Updated at 05:58AM, August 8, 2018

FOSTER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — State police are looking into why a car hit a man on the road in Luzerne County.

Troopers say a driver hit a man walking along Route 940 near Freeland around 4:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

It was dark and foggy at the time, according to state police.

The driver wasn’t hurt.

The pedestrian was taken to the hospital.  There is no word on his condition.

Route 940 is down to one lane while crews investigate here in Luzerne County.

