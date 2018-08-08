× Residents Oppose Zoning Change in Taylor

TAYLOR, Pa. — One after the other residents packed into the Taylor Borough Building repeatedly told borough council they are adamantly against the idea of rezoning this empty parcel of land known as The Colliery during a public hearing on the issue.

“To have trucks coming down that hill, I wouldn’t do it because you’re really asking for a problem there if a truck loses its brakes or have an accident on that hill,” said Jerry Conforti of Taylor.

Taylor Council is weighing whether to change the zoning of The Colliery from community commercial to heavy commercial in an effort to expand the amount of companies that could build businesses in the borough.

The borough owns the land which has sat empty for years and council says its struggled for years to attract anyone to buy the property.

Borough manager Dan Zeleniak lists several types of businesses that could do that if zoning was changed.

“Animal hospitals, kennels, veterinary clinics, service stations, bakeries, catering establishments, churches, clothes cleaning, colleges and universities, contractor yards, flea markets,” said Zeleniak.

According to Taylor officials, there are about 90 acres of unused land and they’d like to see that back on the tax roll.

Despite the backlash, the council voted unanimously to change the zoning.

“Worry about the people that live here, that pay the taxes, not making more money for the borough because there’s other ways to do it without making it an industrialized section,” said Paul Kenyon.

The borough manager says there is a 30-day window to make an appeal against the decision.