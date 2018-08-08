× Police Release Dashcam Video of Viral Slow-speed Scooter Chase

Summerville, S.C. — A hot pursuit in South Carolina.

Summerville Police released dashcam video of officers stopping a teen riding a scooter he took from Walmart.

The 17-year-old said he was riding home and his mother worked at the Walmart.

He said he expected his mother to just load it back into her vehicle and return it.

Video of the pursuit, posted to Facebook on August 1, quickly went viral.

Officers told him the scooter probably costs two or three thousand dollars — and he actually committed grand larceny and he could be punished by up to 10 years in prison.

During the stern conversation, the boy has the nerve to ask the officers for a ride home.

Police made him drive the scooter to a nearby truck stop and wait for Walmart representatives to arrive.

Police provided the low-speed escort.

Walmart declined to press charges.

The officers had some fun with the incident — joking it was the perfect time to play the “bad boys” song.