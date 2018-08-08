× Library’s Garden in Moscow Gives Back

MOSCOW, Pa. — There’s something growing out back at the North Pocono Public Library in Moscow.

The library’s fruit and vegetable garden is an interactive classroom, a lesson for little ones in where our food comes from.

“That’s one of the things that we’re trying to dispel, that you know, potatoes actually grow in the ground. They don’t come as tater tots!” said Susan Jeffery.

The preschool program’s lesson on this day is about vegetables that grow underground.

The kids got to work harvesting carrots, potatoes, and onions.

“They learn so much about growing vegetables, and it’s something that they’re going to take with them through their life, so it’s great that they can be a part of this wonderful project that we do.”

The master gardeners have a little bit of help this week from the preschool class, but they’re out here every week harvesting food and so far this season, they’ve been able to donate more than 300 pounds of food to the local food pantry.

That’s the garden’s second purpose. A team of Penn State master gardeners grew more than 1,000 pounds of food last year. This year, they’re on track to meet that goal despite the weather they’ve been up against.

“It’s been a challenge, it was a slow start and then a rainy middle, which I think anyone who has a home garden is contending with mold and mildews and splitting of things like tomatoes. But, we’ve done amazingly well, we have so many volunteers who come and tend to it every day,” said Penn State Master Gardener Lisa Cummings.

A garden, like a growing mind, needs special care.