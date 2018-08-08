× ‘Float Your Boat’ Competition Helps Blaze New Trails in Carbon County

A new competition in Carbon County is hoping to make some waves.

The event is called “Float Your Boat.” The competition raises money for the Lakes Loop Trail at Lake Harmony.

“Float Your Boat” is organized by Kidder Hike and Bike Trail Group, a non-profit and part of the Lake Harmony Watershed Preservation Group.

Newswatch 16’s Ryan Leckey spotlighted the event on Wednesday. Registration is now open.

How It Works

Build a cork boat with your family, friends or co-workers. Original designs only! Boats must be a minimum of six inches in length and a maximum of 24 inches. They must be made primarily of corks, toothpicks, straws, bamboo skewers, or popsicle sticks. They must float. Boats can be as ornate or simple as you want. Paper or cloth sails are permissible.

Participants will not be allowed to touch their boat during the race, but they can get in the water and move the water with their hands or blow on the sails. Only two team members at a time can be in the water.

There are four race categories:

Adult teams Family teams Individuals Corporate teams

Cost to Participate

Entry Fees are $25 for individuals and $35 for teams. All proceeds benefit the trail project.

Deadline

The deadline to sign up is August 15. Head here to get involved! Limit one boat per entry.

Event Details

DATE: Sunday, August 19, 2018

TIME: Noon to 5:00 p.m.

LOCATION: Split Rock Resort Lagoon, 428 Moseywood Road, Lake Harmony, PA 18624