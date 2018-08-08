× Fire Victims Plan to Rebuild in Tobyhanna

TOBYHANNA TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A lightning strike is blamed for sparking flames Tuesday at a home in Monroe County. The community is coming together to help the family who lost everything.

Flames ripped through the home on Sylvester Drive in Tobyhanna Township. One of the homeowners took video on his cell phone as the fire took over their home of 30 years near Mount Pocono.

Here’s video from the house fire on Sylvester Drive in Tobyhanna Twp. It was taken by the homeowner. No one was home at the time the fire starter except for the family dog. He got out safely. A State Police Fire Marshal has been called in to determine a cause. @WNEP pic.twitter.com/cHF0v2ukBF — Carmella Mataloni (@Carmella_News) August 7, 2018

A state police fire marshal says a lightning strike is to blame.

A State Police Fire Marshal confirms a lightning strike is to blame for a fire that destroyed a home in Tobyhanna Twp yesterday evening. @WNEP pic.twitter.com/NnbHll42lN — Carmella Mataloni (@Carmella_News) August 8, 2018

“I am glad they found a cause because now we can start the process of rebuilding and making it our home again and bringing it back to the way it was,” said homeowner Tanya Paesano.

Both Tanya Paesano and her husband Danny were at work when the fire started Tuesday just after 5 p.m.

The family dog Tonka was inside but he got out safely.

Fire officials say the lightning strike hit a propane line.

“We were surrounded by it yesterday and from watching the news, another home in Lackawanna County, I believe, got struck and burned down so you know, not that we want to be in a group with anyone in that occurrence but stuff happens and you deal,” Paesano said.

Danny was working at Jubilee when he got the call that his home was on fire. His coworkers have already come together and started a GoFundMe page.

“We asked the public if they can help. He’s a local and we need to come together and help someone in a less fortunate situation,” said manager Cyndi Vangilder.

Everything inside the home was destroyed.

Tanya says she is glad no one got hurt and says now it’s time to move on.

“Long time, 30 years, we raised our children here so that’s their home base. There’s a lot of memories and a lot of things but I am glad they found a cause and now we can just move on and make tomorrow a better day.”

You can donate to the Paesano family on this GoFundMe page.