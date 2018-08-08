ESPN 8 ‘The Ocho’ Is A Real Thing
In a bold strategy (let’s see if it pays off for them), ESPN has turned ESPN2 into ESPN8 “The Ocho” – for one day at least.
In a tribute to the 2004 Ben Stiller, Vince Vaughn comedy “Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story,” ESPN2 will air 24 hours of the world’s most bizarre, innovative and entertaining sports on Wednesday, August 8. Here’s your one-stop viewer’s guide to understanding them.
Don’t miss a second of the action! Here’s the complete “The Ocho” (ESPN2) schedule:
Midnight: “Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story” (film)
2 a.m.: SkyZone Ultimate Dodgeball Championship
3 a.m.: US Open Ultimate Championships
4 a.m.: Spikeball East Tour Series
5 a.m.: Cornhole: ACL Pro Invitational
6 a.m.: 2006 Johnsonville Brat Eating World Championship
6:30 a.m.: 2006 Krystal World Hamburger Eating Championship
7 a.m.: World Championship of Ping Pong
8 a.m.: 2007 World Sport Stacking Championships
9 a.m.: Amazing Games: Spain
9:30 a.m.: Amazing Games: Korea
10 a.m.: Premier League Darts
11 a.m.: E:60 on ESPN8
Noon: SportsCenter on ESPN8
12:30 p.m.: Amazing Games: England
1 p.m.: Kabaddi (video explainer below)
2 p.m.: The Saber Legion 2018: Awakening
3 p.m.: World Sumo Challenge
4 p.m.: Women’s Flat Track Derby
5 p.m.: Best of Chess Boxing
6 p.m.: Moxie Games
8 p.m.: 2018 Dodgeball World Cup
10 p.m.: Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story (film)