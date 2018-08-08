× ESPN 8 ‘The Ocho’ Is A Real Thing

In a bold strategy (let’s see if it pays off for them), ESPN has turned ESPN2 into ESPN8 “The Ocho” – for one day at least.

ESPN8: #TheOcho is here! Start your day off right with "DodgeBall: A True Underdog Story" on ESPN2 right now! pic.twitter.com/o7E9mJrM3a — ESPN (@espn) August 8, 2018

In a tribute to the 2004 Ben Stiller, Vince Vaughn comedy “Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story,” ESPN2 will air 24 hours of the world’s most bizarre, innovative and entertaining sports on Wednesday, August 8. Here’s your one-stop viewer’s guide to understanding them.

Just a taste of what you'll see on #TheOcho today. pic.twitter.com/jv3a0j1BKG — ESPN (@espn) August 8, 2018

Don’t miss a second of the action! Here’s the complete “The Ocho” (ESPN2) schedule:

Midnight: “Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story” (film)

2 a.m.: SkyZone Ultimate Dodgeball Championship

3 a.m.: US Open Ultimate Championships

4 a.m.: Spikeball East Tour Series

5 a.m.: Cornhole: ACL Pro Invitational

6 a.m.: 2006 Johnsonville Brat Eating World Championship

6:30 a.m.: 2006 Krystal World Hamburger Eating Championship

7 a.m.: World Championship of Ping Pong

8 a.m.: 2007 World Sport Stacking Championships

9 a.m.: Amazing Games: Spain

9:30 a.m.: Amazing Games: Korea

10 a.m.: Premier League Darts

11 a.m.: E:60 on ESPN8

Noon: SportsCenter on ESPN8

12:30 p.m.: Amazing Games: England

1 p.m.: Kabaddi (video explainer below)

2 p.m.: The Saber Legion 2018: Awakening

3 p.m.: World Sumo Challenge

4 p.m.: Women’s Flat Track Derby

5 p.m.: Best of Chess Boxing

6 p.m.: Moxie Games

8 p.m.: 2018 Dodgeball World Cup

10 p.m.: Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story (film)