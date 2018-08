Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DUNMORE, Pa. -- A tired driver damaged a house in Lackawanna County.

That driver tells Newswatch 16 he fell asleep while driving on Monroe Avenue in Dunmore just before 1 a.m. on Wednesday.

No one was home at the time.

The home wasn't badly damaged.

The driver was taken to the hospital to be checked out here in Lackawanna County.