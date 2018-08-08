× Couple Arrested After Drug Paraphernalia Found in Baby’s Crib

POLK TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A couple from Kunkletown are facing drug charges in Monroe County.

According to police, the couple was wanted for another charge and when officers caught up with them, they found the couple had a three-month-old child sleeping in a room with drug paraphernalia.

Drug paraphernalia was also found in the infant’s crib.

Police have not yet released the names of the accused but tell Newswatch 16 they are a 32-year-old man and a 30-year-old woman.

The couple is locked up in Monroe County.