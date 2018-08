Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KINGSTON, Pa. -- Homicide charges for a man suspected of killing his girlfriend in Luzerne County.

Dana Ganjeh, 39, was charged with homicide on Thursday after previously being charged with assault.

Ganjeh is accused of killing his girlfriend Linda Frick, 56, at the couple's home in Kingston last weekend.

After an autopsy on Monday, the coroner ruled the death a homicide.