Woman Picks Up Tab for Stranger at New Jersey Wawa, Learns It’s Keith Urban

Medford, NJ -- A New Jersey woman helped out a man short on cash only to learn it was country music star Keith Urban.

Ruth Reed and her husband have made it a habit to pick up people's tabs at Wawa.

A few years ago she made it a New Year's resolution to do it weekly.

"We decided when we saw military people we would treat them at Wawa or Dunkin Donuts or whatever," said Reed.

So this past Friday, when the customer in front of her at the Wawa on Route 541 in Medford was having an issue at the register, she jumped at the opportunity to help.

"It looked like he was using a card and it didn't go through and then he asked a young lady for 5 dollars and I thought this is it so I said 'No I'll get it.'"

But as she was paying she kept thinking, this guy looks familiar.

"And he said what's your name, Ruth, he said 'Ruth I'm Keith' and I said 'That's who you look like Keith Urban do people every tell you that you look like Keith Urban' and he said 'I am Keith Urban and I said no you're not really.'"

Reed admits she took some convincing.

"And I said 'Really? Really? Then where's Nicole? And who was that woman you were with?' And snippy, not nice!

Reporter: "You got snippy with Keith Urban?"

"Yes and then he said 'That's my sister we can ask her' and I said 'Okay I don't think she would lie to some old lady.'"

Then Reed noticed Urban's body guards and realized she really had just paid for Keith Urban.

"And I just fell apart, fell apart and he was gracious."

Reed says Urban stuck 5 dollars in the donation box at the register and happily took this picture with her.

"And he really could have said 'Lady get away from me,' and he didn't, he was very kind."

Now Reed, who is very shy, has been getting a lot of attention over her interaction with Keith Urban and she only agreed to an interview on one condition, to tell others the importance of doing acts of kindness.

Keep up the good work, Ruth!