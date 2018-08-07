× Water Company Suffers Difficulties Due to Power Outages

Some communities are dealing with little to no water pressure due to some local power outages.

This evening at 4:51 p.m. Pennsylvania American Water released the following statement:

“FELL TWP., VANDLING, RICHMONDALE, BROWNDALE, AND FOREST CITY: Customers in your area are currently experiencing low pressure or no water due to power outages.Crews are currently in the process of connecting a temporary generator to the pump station that serves this area. To ease inconvenience, a water tanker will be available at the Forest City High School on Susquehanna Street in Forest City. Customers should bring their own container when visiting a tanker for drinking water. For more information and a map of the affected area, visit our website at pennsylvaniaamwater.com and select alert notifications. We appreciate your patience during this issue.”