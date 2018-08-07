Two Charged with Murder in Alleged Arson-for-Profit in Scranton

Posted 12:59 pm, August 7, 2018, by

SCRANTON, Pa. — Two men face second-degree murder charges for their roles in an alleged arson-for-profit that turned deadly.

Brett Sweeting Jr., 26, died in a fire in a home on Roosevelt Street in Scranton in June.

Investigators said the fire was a case of arson.

Police believe the owner of the home, Chad Kenowski, 49, also known as Chad Clark, conspired with Sweeting to burn the house down to collect insurance money.

Kenowski is charged with second-degree murder, arson, and insurance fraud.

Police also believe Brett Sweeting Sr., the victim’s father, acted as an accomplice and getaway driver the night of the arson. He is charged with second-degree murder.

Related stories

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

1 Comment