Two Charged with Murder in Alleged Arson-for-Profit in Scranton

SCRANTON, Pa. — Two men face second-degree murder charges for their roles in an alleged arson-for-profit that turned deadly.

Brett Sweeting Jr., 26, died in a fire in a home on Roosevelt Street in Scranton in June.

Investigators said the fire was a case of arson.

Police believe the owner of the home, Chad Kenowski, 49, also known as Chad Clark, conspired with Sweeting to burn the house down to collect insurance money.

Kenowski is charged with second-degree murder, arson, and insurance fraud.

Police also believe Brett Sweeting Sr., the victim’s father, acted as an accomplice and getaway driver the night of the arson. He is charged with second-degree murder.

