This week on Pennsylvania Outdoor Life: D & M Airboat Charters, SWAT Fishing and Master Predator Hunting

Coming up this week on Pennsylvania Outdoor Life, we're taking a look back at some of our favorite stories including a airboat ride on the Susquehanna River with D & M Airboat Charters. Plus we'll hook into a steelhead in NY with SWAT Fishing and give you predator hunting tips with Master Predator Hunting. We've got all that and more, Sunday night at 6:30 only on WNEP.