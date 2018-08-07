× The Power of Organ Donation: Two Potentially Lifesaving Events Hit Scranton

In the time it takes to make your breakfast or lunch, another person will be added to the organ donation transplant list.

One of the goals behind two upcoming events hitting Scranton is to help create even more awareness about organ and tissue donation.

Newswatch 16’s Ryan Leckey highlighted the activities on Tuesday which surrounds the Cody Barrasse Memorial Foundation.

The nonprofit raises money to help families in Lackawanna County who have loved ones receiving an organ transplant.

The funds raised during a 3-on-3 basketball tournament and an evening event help a family cover medical expenses and other bills during the time of transplant.

RECEIVING HELP FROM THE CODY BARRASSE MEMORIAL FOUNDATION:

If you’re a family living in Lackawanna County and have a loved one receiving an organ transplant, click here to see if the Cody Barrasse Memorial Foundation might be able to help you.

SIGN UP FOR THE 3-ON 3 BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT:

To signup for the 3-on-3 Basketball Tournament on tap at Scranton Prep along Wyoming Avenue this Saturday, August 11, click here. The deadline for online registration is Wednesday at midnight, August 8, 2018.

CONTINUE CODY’S COMMITMENT:

To get involved in the evening event on Saturday, August 11 in Scranton, head here for ticket information to “Continue Cody’s Commitment.”

HOW TO BECOME AN ORGAN DONOR IN PA:

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation works with the Gift of Life Program and the Department of Health to increase awareness of organ and tissue donation in Pennsylvania. Click here to sign up.

MORE FACTS ON ORGAN & TISSUE DONATION:

For more statistics on organ and tissue donation from the U.S. Government, click here.