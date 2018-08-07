Taste Test: Sprinkles and Shakes Ice Cream & Grill

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PLAINS TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- If you drive by this wildly colored building on North River Street near Wilkes-Barre and you're hungry do yourself a favor and pull in.

Sprinkles and shakes ice cream and grill has been shaking up taste buds for years.

"I do homemade ice cream, brick oven pizza, I also do homemade potato pancakes and we do a variety of mac and cheeses that are incredible also," said Barton Weidlich of Sprinkles and Shakes.

Barton Weidlich owns the place and said there's a pizza for just about any craving.

"We do a homemade bruschetta, we do homemade sausage, a trio of peppers, red orange yellow peppers. We also do a homemade crushed meatball and there's the chicken wing, which is absolutely amazing," said Weidlich

And because he uses an aged dough the pizza is ready to eat in no time.

"About three minutes, that's it. yeah about three minutes it takes, said Weidlich.

Barton and his crew use a 13 cheese blend on their pizzas as well as on their mac and cheese creations.

These loyal customers are hooked on just about everything here.

"My favorite? i love each and every pizza he has here," a customer explained.

"I like the white, I like the red and i like the chicken wing," said Weidlich.

And it's not just the food that's stellar.

"You have good pizza places all over but this place is the best. and he treats you like family," said a customer.

This couple also treated me like family.

Another thing that melts in your mouth?

The hard ice cream and there's a one flavor in particular that folks fancy.

"Without a doubt. the patty's apple pie," said Weidlich.

A little bit of heaven on earth right here in northeastern PA.

"Once people come in here, they don't leave, and that's the truth," said Weidlich

Sprinkles and Shakes is open for ice cream seven days a week.

The pizzas get fired up Thursday through Sunday and during football season.