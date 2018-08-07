St. Joseph’s Center Festival Telthon: Trinity Child Care Expanding

For kids like Stanley, the Trinity Child Care Center is the only way his parents can work.  He, and all of his friends here, are medically fragile.  He is constantly supervised, gets his therapies, and thrives.  See why this place needs to expand.

