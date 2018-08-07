St. Joseph’s Center Festival Telethon: Community Living – Rich

Posted 11:04 am, August 7, 2018, by , Updated at 05:15PM, August 6, 2018

Meet Rich.  He lives on his own with the help and guidance of St. Joseph's Center.  Their Community Living Service is enacting a new initiative:  24/7 on-call services - for those times when you might just need extra support.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s