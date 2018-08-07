South Abington Township Hit Hard by Storm

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SOUTH ABINGTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. --The heavy rain made it difficult for drivers in another part of Lackawanna County

Flash flooding along Northern Boulevard near Clarks Summit turned the road into a rushing river causing a slow go for people making their way around this afternoon.

One man staying at a hotel off the highway says he was working at a gas pad site in the area when the storm came through.

"We stopped work about 1:15 p.m., so about 1:00 p.m. so it was just enough time to get the big haul trucks up and out of the pit and get them to safety," said John Tarantella.

The good news was as fast as the flooding came through it receded just as quickly in this part of Lackawanna County.