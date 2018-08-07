Scranton Police Have a ‘Night Out’ with the Community

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SCRANTON, Pa. -- A chance for police officers and those they serve to join forces in the Electric City.

Newswatch 16 found people of all ages on hand for the city's "National Night Out Event" at Scranton High School.

Events like this one are held across the country to enhance police-community relations.

Tonight, kids here in Scranton got to meet members of law enforcement, and even try out some equipment.

"I think it's a really good idea. I think it's good for the community to have the police out in a friendly manner, they always see them on the job so, I think it's really good and everyone has been really friendly," said Amanda Esty of Taylor.

National Night Out events were also scheduled for tonight in other parts of our area including Montrose, Bloomsburg, Lewisburg and the Poconos.