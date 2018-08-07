× River Street Pipe Replacement Project Expected to Take Weeks

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — A sewer replacement project is expected to cause traffic problems in Wilkes-Barre later this month.

Cars moving through a section of North River Street will soon be detoured off one of the busiest parts in Wilkes-Barre.

Officials with the Wyoming Valley Sanitary Authority say a 30-inch sewer pipe needs to be replaced and costs about $1 million.

“This is what we call a relatively large interceptor,” said authority official Jim Tomaine. “It is a 30-inch interceptor and it brings flow from Plains Township and parts of Wilkes-Barre.

Sanitary authority officials say this project is being done to replace this pipe that burst in January of last year.

Crews had to dig up the pipe to temporarily fix the issue.

Soon, River Street between Maple and Courtright Streets will be closed for four to six weeks.

The Wilkes-Barre fire chief tells us plans are in place to get around North River Street during emergencies.

“Knowing that they’ll have the right detour signs in place, knowing that they will keep the roadways in and out of the streets where these people live, and having the proper sign in place and making sure the hospital is notified,” said Chief Jay Delaney.

At Tara Tailor and Custom Clothing, George Tarasek knows this project will affect his bottom dollar, so he hopes the pipe replacement project takes up as little time as possible.

“It is an inconvenience for customers who would come to you and say, ‘I am not dealing with the traffic.’ It will affect business and will affect cash flow it always does,” Tarasek said.

Officials expect the pipe replacement project on River Street to begin August 20.