Police Look for Two Suspects Involved in a Police Chase and Crash

Posted 8:17 pm, August 7, 2018,

HANOVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Police are searching for the suspects involved in a attempted traffic stop and crash in Luzerne County.

The men ran from police following the crash.

Police say the man went through a backyard in Wilkes-Barre ditched his shirt and bandanna and kept moving.

Police took the tee shirt and bandanna into evidence.

Officers attempted to make a traffic stop when the vehicle took off and crashed into a utility pole on Hazle Street in Hanover Twp.

Two men jumped out of the vehicle and officers chased them.

A homeowner on Cummiskey Street in Wilkes-Barre told police she witnessed a man in her backyard.

Video surveillance on the homeowner’s property shows a man throwing a white shirt and purple bandanna underneath a trailer.

He then sat down on the resident’s porch steps.

Police confirmed the man in the video is one of the people involved in the chase.

Officers are still looking for two men.

