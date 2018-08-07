× Millions Spent to Fix Williamsport Streets

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — The mayor of Williamsport announced Tuesday that the city has spent tens of thousands of taxpayers’ dollars to fix several streets this summer.

Since the start of the summer, city employees have worked to repave nearly 70 streets in Williamsport, and according to the mayor, they’re not done yet.

Travel down Elmira Street in Williamsport and you may hit a pothole or two.

“I’ve had somewhere they have measured more than six inches deep and one was big enough that the average car could have fit in the entire. I don’t know do you call a crater a pothole? When does a rock become a boulder,” Scott Miller asked.

Scott Miller lives in Billtown. He says he’s been pushing for the city to fix several roads for years.

“One of the things I have brought up at city councils and to the mayor is the damage to vehicles also you have to swerve to avoid potholes.”

Miller stopped by Penn Street where Mayor Gabe Campana announced the city has nearly completed an over $1 million resurfacing project.

“This is one of the largest resurfacing projects in this city’s history,” said Mayor Campana.

Thanks to state federal and taxpayer money, since the start of the summer, the city has fixed nearly 70 streets in the city.

“Our intent as a city is to distribute the work as evenly as possible and throughout the city and Newberry,” said city engineer Mark Benner.

The city plans to pave about eight more roads before the end of the paving season.

The city also plans to pave a portion of Elmira Street in front of Lee Beishline’s home. She sees the paving project as taxpayer money well spent.

“I’m very glad the mayor has paid attention to Elmira Street,” Beishline said.

“In the past year, a lot of the work has been done on the streets, of course, not everything that I would like to have done, but we are getting better and better,” Miller added.

The mayor says Newberry Street in Williamsport should also be paved before the end of the year.