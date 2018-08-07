Henry Hynoski takes over at Shamokin

Posted 6:44 pm, August 7, 2018, by

After learning from Jim Roth at Southern Columbia, Dave Wannstedt at the University of Pittsburgh and Tom Couhglin, Henry Hynoski is about to applied his lessons learned at Shamokin Area.  The four-Time State Champion and Super Bowl Champion has a couple of weeks before getting his Indians ready for Milton.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

