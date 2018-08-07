Flames Destroy Home Near Mount Pocono

Posted 11:05 pm, August 7, 2018, by

TOBYHANNA TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- Flames destroyed a home in Monroe County this evening just as the storms were passing through the Poconos.

The fire sparked just after 5 p.m. along Sylvester Drive near Mount Pocono.

Authorities have not yet said what started the fire but the homeowner tells our Carmella Mataloni she believes a lightning strike may be to blame.

"I got a call at 5 to 5 from my neighbor Marleen and said our house was on fire. We believe it might've been a lightning strike. I didn't see any lightning where I work around the corner, but the neighbors said they saw significant lightning strikes," said Tanya Paesano, the owner of the home.

The family's Bernese mountain dog was inside at the time, but he got out okay.

A fire marshal is investigating tonight's fire in Monroe County.

