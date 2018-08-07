Driver Faces Misdemeanor Charges After Wreck With Trooper

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MIDDLECREEK TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- State police have charged a driver with misdemeanors following a crash in Snyder County in which he flipped his vehicle and a state police SUV.

Joshua Super-Scretching from Philadelphia and Trooper Alex Barretts were hurt in the wreck near Kreamer last month.

The trooper said he was driving with lights and siren activated when Super-Scretching's SUV pulled in front of him on Route 522.

Both men were hurt, but are okay.

Super-Scretching faces minor traffic violations and driving without a proper license here in Snyder County.

40.804861 -76.964437