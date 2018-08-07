× Coroner: Son Killed Elderly Father then Himself

SCOTT TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Autopsy results show a son killed his elderly father before taking his own life in Lackawanna County.

The body of William Staretz, 45, was found Monday in a wooded area off Route 632 in Scott Township, near Montdale.

Authorities found his father, Andrew Staretz, 81, dead inside his home in Taylor hours later.

The coroner says the son stabbed his father to death then died from self-inflicted cutting wounds.

Both had been dead for several days before being found.