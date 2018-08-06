Two Charged for Violent Wilkes-Barre Carjacking

Posted 1:53 pm, August 6, 2018, by

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — Two men from Luzerne County have been charged in connection with a carjacking in Wilkes-Barre from 2016.

Corey Patrick, 21, of Larksville; and Dametrius Laws, 23, of Plymouth, are charged with four counts of robbery, and six counts of conspiracy, theft, and receiving stolen property.

Police said the carjacking happened on Diebel Avenue in April of 2016.

According to investigators, one man tried to pull the victim out of her vehicle while the other man got in the passenger seat. She was then punched in the face and dragged out of the SUV before the men took off.

Patrick and Laws are locked up in state prison on unrelated charges.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

3 comments