× Two Charged for Violent Wilkes-Barre Carjacking

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — Two men from Luzerne County have been charged in connection with a carjacking in Wilkes-Barre from 2016.

Corey Patrick, 21, of Larksville; and Dametrius Laws, 23, of Plymouth, are charged with four counts of robbery, and six counts of conspiracy, theft, and receiving stolen property.

Police said the carjacking happened on Diebel Avenue in April of 2016.

According to investigators, one man tried to pull the victim out of her vehicle while the other man got in the passenger seat. She was then punched in the face and dragged out of the SUV before the men took off.

Patrick and Laws are locked up in state prison on unrelated charges.