Sweating it Out on the Practice Field

PECKVILLE, Pa. — It’s a case of unfortunate timing — high school football practice begins on one of the hottest days of the summer.

It was the first practice with shoulder pads of Valley View High School’s new season with 48 varsity players on the hot artificial turf of the stadium in Peckville.

“I’m excited for the season,” said senior Mason Kordish. “I just want to get through week one and go from there.”

But week one starts with temperatures running about ten degrees above normal.

One of the keys to doing well on a day like this is to be ready before this day arrives.

“We’ve had summer practice starting at the end of June, so our kids are in pretty good shape to come in, which most schools are in now,” said Valley View head coach George Howanitz.

Coach Howanitz says water breaks will be more frequent, and if the players say they need a break, they will get one.

The players aren’t the only ones dealing with the August heat and humidity. Over on a corner of the field, Valley View’s cheerleaders were getting ready for that first game of the season.

“You just kind of push through it and just think about when the season starts and how fun it’s going to be and look forward to it,” Maura Carter said.

“It’s really not a big deal because I’m really excited to be a part of the team. I worked hard to be here,” Lindsay Scopelliti said.

And there is much more work ahead with two daily practices on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays and one on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

Valley View opens its season August 24.