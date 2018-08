× Scranton Police Searching for Missing Boy With Autism

SCRANTON, Pa. —┬áPolice need your help finding a boy missing in Scranton.

According to officials, Zack Pinkney, 12, has autism.

He hasn’t been since around 6 p.m. on Sunday at Weston Field pool.

He was wearing a blue and white striped swimsuit at the time.

If you’ve seen Zack or know where he is, call police in Scranton.