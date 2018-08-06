× Pool at Knoebels Reopens after Flood

KNOEBELS AMUSEMENT RESORT, Pa. — After being closed for two weeks because of flooding, the Crystal Pool at Knoebels Amusement Resort reopened on this hot August day.

With temperatures closing in on 90 degrees at Knoebels, people packed the Crystal Pool to beat the heat. But just a few days ago, this would not have been possible.

Less than two weeks ago, Roaring Creek flooded its banks, filling the pool with mud and making it unusable. Even after the park reopened, the pool still needed a lot of work. The entire bottom was covered in mud.

“We had to muck that out, broom that out. We had a pumper truck come in to suck all the mud out of the bottom of the pool. We acid-washed the entire pool again, hosed it down one final time, and we started refilling,” explained facilities manager Jeff Kashner.

In addition to that, it took nearly one million gallons of water and more than two dozen employees.

“It was horrible, and I think they did a great job of getting it back open. The time frame that they got it back open was fabulous. We decided as soon as we found out it was open, we were coming over to go swimming,” said Crystal Young of Bloomsburg.

“I was very excited. We brought my nephew Crew here, he loves to swim,” said Kelly Pellowski of Shamokin.

Hundreds of people are currently camping at Knoebels.

Frank Barreca and his family are here from New Jersey and say the pool is part of their vacation.

“I was looking online the whole time that it’s been closed. I was like, ‘I hope it opens by the time we get here.'”

The crystal pool is open through Labor Day weekend and with all this heat, people are happy about that.