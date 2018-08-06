× Pickup Truck Driven by 13-Year-Old Crashes into Scranton Home after Police Pursuit

SCRANTON, Pa. — A driver is in custody after a pursuit and a crash into a home in Scranton.

Two teenagers are facing charges after leading police on a chase in a stolen vehicle. That crash ended with the pickup truck crashing into a house in west Scranton.

Taylor police say two 13-year-old boys stole a pickup truck in the borough and led police on that chase.

One teen jumped from the truck in Taylor and the other tried to flee after crashing the truck.

Both are in custody facing felony charges.

The pickup truck ended up in the front yard of a house in the 1000 block of South Main Avenue in Scranton after it crashed into the front porch during a police chase

Homeowner Sylvia Moraca was inside and heard a loud noise.

“I heard this big, big bang, you know? And I run outside and saw this broke away,” Moraca said.

Taylor police say two teenage boys stole the pickup from Taylor and led police on a chase. The 13-year-old passenger jumped from the truck while in Taylor; the other tried to flee on foot after crashing the truck.

“He left the door open from the truck and I don’t know, the door was open and he left but they catch him, the police catch him.”

Moraca’s daughter Mary Lou Graziano was pulling up to the house and after seeing all the commotion, thought something happened to her mother.

“I came back when everything was already happening, police cars and ambulances, so like I said, I didn’t know what happened, so I immediately ran for my mom,” Graziano said.

Graziano says she had just left her mother’s home only minutes before the truck plowed into it.

“I was actually parked here 10 minutes before it happened and I took my niece home and I guess evidently God saved me.”

Taylor police say the teen who jumped from the truck in Taylor is at a hospital.

The driver is in police custody.

Police say along with hitting the house, the driver hit several cars.

Both teens are facing numerous charges but are expected to be charged as juveniles.