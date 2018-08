× PennDOT Plans Expressway Closure

SCRANTON, Pa. — Drivers leaving Scranton face detours all week.

According to PennDOT, the outbound lanes of the Central Scranton Expressway will be closed between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. from Monday through Thursday this week.

A detour will be set up.

Work crews are painting concrete walls on the Harrison Avenue bridge and placing a protective fence.