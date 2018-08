× Luzerne County Robber Sent to Prison

WILKES-BARRE, Pa, — A man responsible for a string of robberies and thefts in Luzerne County has been sentenced to prison.

Raymond Bolling was sentenced last week to nine to 18 years in prison.

Bolling pleaded guilty in March to robbery, attempted robbery, and theft charges for a series of robberies and thefts in 2017.

41.251559 -75.878960