In Your Neighborhood

Annual Arts and Crafts Festival

“Good Things Are Happening” in Sullivan County, the weekend of August 11 and 12. The Annual Arts and Crafts Festival returns to Eagles Mere’s Village Green in Eagles Mere for the 48th year! Shop the fine arts and crafts while you listen to live music. You can also enjoy great food. The event begins at 10 a.m. and costs just $5. Those 12 years old and under are admitted for free.

4th Annual Designer Bag Charity Bingo

The Frackville Elks Lodge will host the 4th Annual Designer Bag Charity Bingo, Sunday, August 12, in Schuylkill County. There will be 20 games, door prizes and 50/50s. The kitchen will be open with a cash bar available. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and bingo begins at 6. Pre-sale tickets cost $20 and they are $25 at the door. All proceeds benefit the PA Elks Home Service Program.