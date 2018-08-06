Heat Acclimation week for HSFB

Heat Acclimation week is an opportunity for teams to slowly pick up the pace for the upcoming High School football season.  Next week, begins the two weeks of full practice before most of the teams kick off the season on August 24th.  Tamaqua, Jim Thorpe, and North Schuylkill commented on beating the heat.

