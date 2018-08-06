Father and Son Found Dead Miles Apart

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SCOTT TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- A gruesome twist in a death investigation in Lackawanna County.

A father and son both found dead just a few miles apart.

The coroner says when authorities went to tell the father about his son's death they actually found the father was dead too.

There hasn't been an autopsy on the father or the son just yet but the coroner's office says it appears the son has been dead for a little more than a day and the father died at least three days ago.

State police walk into a home off Loomis Avenue in Taylor armed with equipment that should bring more answers into the deaths of this father and son.

Earlier in the day troopers say 45-year-old William Staretz was found dead in a wooded area off route 6-32 in Scott Township.

About 13 miles from that scene his father, 81-year-old Andrew Staretz, was found dead in their home.

Andrea Karwaski is a relative who lives down the street.

"Two great people. I've known them both all of my life, each individual was very nice in their own particular way," said Karwaski.

The Lackawanna County Coroner says he was going to tell Andrew Staretz this afternoon that his son William had died but instead the coroner found Andrew's body.

Officers were in and out of the home for more than six hours.

"That's probably the first thing that's happened, I'm here 50 years and I've never seen anything like that," said neighbor Rose Dileo.

People who live nearby say they're taking Andrew's death especially hard, saying he was the kind of guy that would go out of his way for anyone, even helping people with their cars.

"Andy had a great garlic garden and he loved to garden in the yard and he would help the neighbors and send things over," said Karwaski.

Family members of the father and son are hoping the autopsy results give them some answers and in the meantime they'll miss Andrew and William.

"The family gatherings, being with them and having a few laughs, and enjoying ourselves. I'll miss both," added Karwaski.

