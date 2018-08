× Death Investigation in Lackawanna County

SCOTT TOWNSHIP, Pa. — An investigation is underway in Lackawanna County after a man’s body was found in a wooded area.

The discovery was made Monday morning along Route 632 in Scott Township, near Montdale.

The coroner’s office is not releasing the man’s name but did say he is 45 years old and from Taylor.

The cause of death has yet to be determined.