Cash 5 Lottery Winner Sold in Schuylkill County
ORWIGSBURG, Pa. — A lottery player hit the jackpot with a ticket sold in Schuylkill County.
A jackpot-winning Pennsylvania Lottery Cash 5 ticket for the Friday, August 3, drawing matched all five balls drawn — 1, 3, 5, 10, 34 — to win $125,000.
Boyer’s Food Market on S. Liberty Street in Orwigsburg gets a $500 bonus for selling the big winning ticket.
Watch the Pennsylvania Lottery drawings every day on WNEP-TV.
40.648753 -76.105278
1 Comment
skookamania
if i won that. id make a vacation in cumbola be a dream come true. cheesesammys, long socks and dokken all day buddy! yeah!