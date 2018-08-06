× Cash 5 Lottery Winner Sold in Schuylkill County

ORWIGSBURG, Pa. — A lottery player hit the jackpot with a ticket sold in Schuylkill County.

A jackpot-winning Pennsylvania Lottery Cash 5 ticket for the Friday, August 3, drawing matched all five balls drawn — 1, 3, 5, 10, 34 — to win $125,000.

Friday’s $125,000 jackpot-winning Cash 5 ticket was sold in Orwigsburg, Schuylkill County! Congratulations! https://t.co/73H7Bae2Ol pic.twitter.com/N3N39S8l7V — Pennsylvania Lottery (@PALottery) August 6, 2018

Boyer’s Food Market on S. Liberty Street in Orwigsburg gets a $500 bonus for selling the big winning ticket.

Watch the Pennsylvania Lottery drawings every day on WNEP-TV.